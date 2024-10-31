Home
Homeworld

Germany to close Iranian consulates after execution of dual national

Germany has already recalled its ambassador to Iran over Sharmahd's execution and summoned the Iranian charge d'affaires to voice Berlin's protest.
Reuters
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 14:10 IST

Published 31 October 2024, 14:10 IST
World newsGermanyIranconsulates

