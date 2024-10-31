Germany to close Iranian consulates after execution of dual national

<p>Berlin: Germany will shut all three Iranian consulates in Germany but allow the embassy to remain open in reaction to the execution of a German-Iranian national, the foreign ministry said on Thursday. "Our diplomatic relations are already more than at a low point," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in New York.</p><p>Germany has already recalled its ambassador to Iran over Sharmahd's execution and summoned the Iranian charge d'affaires to voice Berlin's protest.</p>.Russia says upcoming treaty with Iran includes closer defence cooperation.<p>Baerbock condemned Iran for playing politics with hostages, and accused Tehran of trying to use Germany's support for Israel in the widening Middle East conflict to justify Sharmahd's killing.</p><p>"Further Germans are also being unfairly held. We are also deeply committed to them and continue to work tirelessly for their release," she said.</p><p>The minister also called on the European Union to add Iran's Revolutionary Guards to its list of terrorist groups. </p>