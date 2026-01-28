<p>Greenland needs more surveillance and security but will not give in to foreign pressure, Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said on Tuesday.</p><p>"What we are dealing with as a government is trying to push back from outside and handle our people who are afraid and scared," he said in a joint conversation with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at Sciences Po University in Paris.</p>.‘China will eat them up’: Trump slams Canada at WEF over trade shift, Greenland dispute.<p>He said that Greenland agrees there needs to be more surveillance and security in the region "because of the way Russia acts now."</p>