Greta Thunberg fined for blocking Swedish parliament entrance

A court official confirmed to Reuters that Thunberg had been found guilty but declined to comment on the size of the penalty.

Thunberg, 21, became the face of young climate activists after her weekly protests, starting in 2018, next to the Swedish parliament quickly grew into a global youth movement with large rallies across continents.

Stockholm police have said that although activists had the right to demonstrate outside the national assembly, they were removed for blocking entrances.

Last year Thunberg was found guilty twice in Sweden of disobeying a police order and ordered to pay a fine.

In February she was cleared in Britain of a public order offence as a judge ruled that police had no power to arrest her and others at a protest in London last year.