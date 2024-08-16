Home
Gunmen kidnap at least 20 students in north-central Nigeria

Reuters
Last Updated : 16 August 2024, 16:12 IST

Maiduguri: At least 20 students travelling for a convention were kidnapped by gunmen in Nigeria's north-central state of Benue, the police said on Friday, the latest in a spate of abductions in Africa's most populous country.

Armed gangs have been causing havoc in northern Nigeria, where they kidnap villagers, students and motorists for ransom, with security forces unable to end the practice.

Benue police spokesperson Catherine Anene said the incident occurred on Thursday and an investigation is underway.

The victims, who were medical and dental students, were headed to the southeastern state of Enugu, the police said.

Published 16 August 2024, 16:12 IST
World newsNigeriaKidnapping

