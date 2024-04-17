Haiti names members of transitional council set to take power

Port-au-Prince: Haiti's government on Tuesday named the members of a transitional council set to take power when Prime Minister Ariel Henry steps down - inching closer to putting in place measures that could restore security in the violence-wracked country.

The council is expected to choose a leader and a prime minister and wield certain presidential powers by majority vote. Its mandate runs to February 2026.

The government, however, did not give a date for the council's installment and local lawyers have warned that the process of confirming the members could be long and several nominees could be rejected.