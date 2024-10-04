Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Haitian gang kills at least 70 people, including 3 infants, UN says

At least another 16 people were seriously injured in the attack in the early hours of Thursday, including two gang members hit during an exchange of fire with Haitian police.
Reuters
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 16:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 16:51 IST
World newsCrimeHaiti

Follow us on :

Follow Us