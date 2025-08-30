Menu
Deepika out of Women’s Asia Cup with hamstring injury

The star drag-flicker will miss the September 5–14 tournament in Hangzhou, with Sakshi called in as her replacement, as India eyes World Cup qualification.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 10:40 IST
Published 30 August 2025, 10:40 IST
