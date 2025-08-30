<p>New Delhi: Hockey India on Saturday announced that drag-flicker Deepika has not travelled with the national team to China for the Women's Asia Cup due to a hamstring injury sustained during a training session.</p><p>Deepika, who will be in rehab for the next few weeks, has been replaced by Sakshi in the Indian squad for the tournament which will be held from September 5 to 14 in Hangzhou.</p>.Rahul Dravid bows out as head coach for Rajasthan Royals ahead of 2026 IPL.<p>The winner will qualify for next year's World Cup to be held in Belgium and Netherlands.</p>