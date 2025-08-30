<p>KYIV: Former Ukrainian parliamentary speaker Andriy Parubiy has been killed in the western city of Lviv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday.</p><p>"Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko have just reported on the first known circumstances of a horrific murder in Lviv. Andriy Parubiy has been killed," Zelenskiy wrote on X, adding that the search for the killer was ongoing.</p><p>No other details were immediately available. </p>.India not responsible for Ukraine conflict, US officials' criticism 'deeply' troubling: American Jewish Committee