Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Former Ukrainian Parliament speaker Andriy Parubiy killed in Lviv

President Zelenskiy confirmed the murder and said authorities are actively searching for the perpetrator in what he called a “horrific” incident.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 10:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 August 2025, 10:43 IST
World newsUkrainemurderSpeaker

Follow us on :

Follow Us