Hajj deaths: At least 68 Indians among 900+ fatalities

At least 68 Indians are reportedly among the 900+ people who have died during hajj this year. Most of these deaths have been heat-related, as Mecca is under the grips of a severe heatwave, with temperatures soaring to as high as 51.8 degrees Celsius.

According to a post by news agency AFP, which cited a senior Saudi Arabian diplomat, most of the Indian fatalities were from natural causes and old age, although some are expected to be due to "weather conditions".

While the exact tallies are unclear, it has been reported that Egypt alone accounts for 600 of the 900+ fatalities.

More to follow...