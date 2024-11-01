Halloween mass shooting in downtown Orlando in US kills two, injures six

<p>Two people died and six were injured in a shooting in the downtown neighborhood of Orlando, Florida in the midst of Halloween festivities, the regional police department said on Friday, adding that a teenage suspect had been arrested.</p><p>The injured people were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center (ORMC) and were stable, according to the police.</p><p>The shooting of the eight people took place at around 1 a.m. (0500 GMT), within Orlando's entertainment district where hundreds of people were celebrating Halloween.</p>.<p>Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Central Boulevard and Orange Avenue and within minutes, a second shooting was witnessed by officers south of Washington Street on Orange Avenue, Orlando police department said in a statement.</p><p>People in Halloween costumes stood in the incident area as emergency personnel attended to casualties lying in the street, a video, posted on Instagram and verified by Reuters, showed.</p><p>Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said at a press conference that the alleged gunman, a 17-year-old boy, had been identified and taken into custody.</p><p>The police are still conducting an active investigation, Smith said.</p><p>The police department was assessing the need for increased patrols downtown this weekend, its statement said.</p>