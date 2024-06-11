Home
'Hamas accepts UN ceasefire resolution, ready to negotiate over details'

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said 'The US administration is facing a real test to carry out its commitments in compelling the occupation to immediately end the war in an implementation of the UN Security Council resolution'.
Reuters
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 09:17 IST
Cairo: Hamas accepts a UN Security Council ceasefire resolution and is ready to negotiate over the details, senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters on Tuesday, adding that it was up to Washington to ensure that Israel abides by it.

Hamas accepts the UN security council resolution in regard to the ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli troops and swap of hostages for detainees held by Israel, he said.

"The US administration is facing a real test to carry out its commitments in compelling the occupation to immediately end the war in an implementation of the UN Security Council resolution," Abu Zuhri said.

Published 11 June 2024, 09:17 IST
