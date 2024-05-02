Hamas delegation to visit Egypt soon for further Gaza ceasefire talks

Hamas said on Saturday that it had received Israel's latest position would study it before submitting a reply.

The Egyptian state-affiliated Al-Qahera News quoted an unidentified high-level Egyptian source as saying that the Hamas delegation would arrive in Cairo in the next two days.

Speaking to Reuters, a Palestinian official close to the mediation also said the Hamas delegation's visit could take place in the next two days.

Hamas' statement added that the negotiations to be held in Cairo aim to "mature a deal that achieves the demands of our people and ends the aggression."