Hamas releases two US hostages 'for humanitarian reasons' after Qatari efforts, says spokesperson

Cairo: Hamas' armed wing the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades has released two US hostages - a mother and her daughter - "for humanitarian reasons" in response to Qatari mediation efforts, its spokesman Abu Ubaida said in a statement on Friday.

Abu Ubaida said they released the citizens "for humanitarian reasons, and to prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by (President Joe) Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless."

Israel responded to the hostage crisis and the October 7 rampage by Hamas gunmen which killed 1,400 Israelis by pounding Gaza with air strikes, killing more than 4,000 people, and has said it will act to free the hostages while wiping out Hamas.