Hamas says hostage guards in Gaza have been operating under new instructions

"Netanyahu's insistence to free prisoners through military pressure, instead of sealing a deal means they will be returned to their families in shrouds. Their families must choose whether they want them dead or alive," he said.

Later on Monday, the Hamas armed wing published a pre-recorded video of one of the six dead hostages, urging Netanyahu to conclude a deal to free them, saying she feared she could die in captivity. The date of when the video was recorded was unclear.

Netanyahu said in a press conference on Monday that the hostages had been shot in the back of the head, and promised that Hamas would pay a heavy price.

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said Netanyahu's accusations against Hamas was an attempt to escape responsibility for their death, adding that his threats to its leaders didn't frighten them.

"Netanyahu killed the six prisoners and he is determined to kill the remaining ones. The Israelis should choose between Netanyahu or the deal," said Abu Zuhri

Israel and Hamas have failed to reach a deal that would end the war and see the release of Israeli and foreign hostages held in Gaza in return for many Palestinians jailed by Israel.

Hamas wants any agreement to end the war and get Israeli forces out of Gaza while Netanyahu says the war can only end once Hamas is defeated.