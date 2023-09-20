Hardeep Singh Nijjar used a forged passport to seek refuge in Canada: Report

In April 2018, Nijjar was briefly detained but released without charges in Canada. Just a few months later, in January 2019, he was elected unopposed as the leader of Surrey's Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, one of Canada's largest Sikh organizations.

This period coincided with Canada's 2018 Annual Report on the Threat of Terrorism, which for the first time mentioned 'Khalistani extremism' as a risk factor. The inclusion of this term led to protests, prompting Prime Minister Trudeau to pledge to address and remove the reference to 'Khalistan' from the report while promising to engage with concerned communities.