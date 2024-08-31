Harris calls on Trump to debate with mics 'on the whole time'

Washington: Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee in the US presidential election in November, on Saturday called on her Republican rival Donald Trump to debate her with their microphones switched on throughout the event.

Harris and the former president have both agreed to a debate, hosted by ABC News, on September 10.

"Donald Trump is surrendering to his advisors who won't allow him to debate with a live microphone. If his own team doesn't have confidence in him, the American people definitely can’t," Harris said in a post on X.