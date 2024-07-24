Harris campaign raises $100 million from 1.1 million people

Washington: Vice President Kamala Harris, who is now the presumptive presidential nominee of the Democratic Party, has raised an unprecedented $100 million from more than 1.1 million people for her presidential campaign, reflecting the groundswell of support in her favour.

“Team Harris raised more than $100 million between Sunday afternoon and Monday evening, now boasting more than 1.1 million unique donors since Sunday, with 62 per cent of them being first-time donors. This haul reflects money raised across the campaign, Democratic National Committee, and joint fundraising committees,” the Harris Campaign said Tuesday afternoon.