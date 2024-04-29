Harvard protestors hoist 3 Palestinian flags, University threatens to hold degree

Three Palestinian flags were hoisted in the Harvard Yard (campus) by Pro-Palestine students on Saturday evening.
The three protesters hoisted the flags at the spot where American flags are hoisted sometimes, over the John Harvard statue, in the Harvard Yard, The Harvard Crimson reported.
The first flag was raised at the University Hall at the flag post at 6 pm, second at 6.18 pm, third flag at 6.23 pm.
Around 6.40 pm, protestors posted a photo of the first Palestinian flag flown from University Hall to the 'Harvard Out of Occupied Palestine' Instagram page.
No university administrators were present in the area during a half-an-hour time after the flags were hoisted in the Harvard Yard.
Harvad's security officers initially walked past and noticed the flags but did not intervene. Around 6.30 pm, Harvard police (HUPD) officers called Harvard Yard Operations to remove the flag.
Reportedly, the usual American flag was not flying at the time when the Palestinian flags were hoisted as it is only hoisted Monday to Friday at 7 am to 4 pm.
When the Harvard staff came and removed the Palestinian flags, protesters yelled “shame!” and slogans like “free, free Palestine” and “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” A student protester also tried to grab the flags from staff when was taken away.
Following this event, few protesters at the encampment were willing to have their university IDs noted by administrators, saying, “Harvard, Harvard take my ID. You can’t really scare me." Other protesters also gathered outside in solidarity.
Protesters then held a moment of silence for Palestinians killed in the war.
At around 9 pm, a group of administrators carrying ID scanners entered the encampment area to the check student's IDs. The admin group included dean of students Thomas Dunne, associate dean of students Lauren E. Brandt ’01, and dean of student services Michael Burke.
Administrators noted the ID numbers and exchanged each a slip of warning of disciplinary action. The slip reportedly stated, "repeat violations of University and School policies will result in increasingly severe sanctions,” and added “students with pending disciplinary matters may not be granted a degree.”
The latest disciplinary action warning was the third issue by administrators following the emails from Dunne.
While many protestors in the encampment are expected to graduate in May this year; the statement which says that degrees could be withheld came just weeks before the commencement ceremonies (in Harvard).
Administrators after checking IDs exited the area within 15 minutes as the protesters strated to raise slogans, “admin, admin, you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide” and “Every dollar Harvard supplies, a neighborhood in Gaza dies” and followed them with speakers and drums. Protesters then called a group meeting in the encampment.
Harvard Medical School instructor Lara Jirmanus reportedly wrote in a statement that it was deeply saddening that anti-Palestinian racism is so "pervasive that instead of talking about how to end our complicity in Israel’s genocide, we are worried that the mostly silent encampments are too loud.”
“The students camping in the yard (campus) are engaged in one of the most profoundly educational events in their generation." Jirmanus added, “they teach us how to hold power to account when our institutions and our democracy has failed to enact the will of the US and the global public: to ensure that Palestinians have the same access to life with dignity that all human beings deserve.”
While the protestors denied for any comments, the Harvard spokesperson Jonathan L. Swain, in a statement wrote that the flag hoisting was “a violation of University policy and the individuals involved will be subject to disciplinary action.”
