Harvard protestors hoist 3 Palestinian flags, University threatens to hold degree

Harvad's security officers initially walked past and noticed the flags but did not intervene. Around 6.30 pm, Harvard police (HUPD) officers called Harvard Yard Operations to remove the flag.

Reportedly, the usual American flag was not flying at the time when the Palestinian flags were hoisted as it is only hoisted Monday to Friday at 7 am to 4 pm.

When the Harvard staff came and removed the Palestinian flags, protesters yelled “shame!” and slogans like “free, free Palestine” and “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” A student protester also tried to grab the flags from staff when was taken away.

Following this event, few protesters at the encampment were willing to have their university IDs noted by administrators, saying, “Harvard, Harvard take my ID. You can’t really scare me." Other protesters also gathered outside in solidarity.

Protesters then held a moment of silence for Palestinians killed in the war.

At around 9 pm, a group of administrators carrying ID scanners entered the encampment area to the check student's IDs. The admin group included dean of students Thomas Dunne, associate dean of students Lauren E. Brandt ’01, and dean of student services Michael Burke.

Administrators noted the ID numbers and exchanged each a slip of warning of disciplinary action. The slip reportedly stated, "repeat violations of University and School policies will result in increasingly severe sanctions,” and added “students with pending disciplinary matters may not be granted a degree.”

The latest disciplinary action warning was the third issue by administrators following the emails from Dunne.

While many protestors in the encampment are expected to graduate in May this year; the statement which says that degrees could be withheld came just weeks before the commencement ceremonies (in Harvard).

Administrators after checking IDs exited the area within 15 minutes as the protesters strated to raise slogans, “admin, admin, you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide” and “Every dollar Harvard supplies, a neighborhood in Gaza dies” and followed them with speakers and drums. Protesters then called a group meeting in the encampment.