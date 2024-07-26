Harvey Weinstein hospitalised again with Covid, other ailments

Jailed Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was moved to a New York hospital on Thursday with multiple ailments including Covid, his representatives said in a statement.

New York City Correction Department records showed on Thursday that Weinstein, 72, was at the Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward.

Weinstein, convicted on rape charges in New York and California, suffers from diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis, fluid on his heart and lungs, and recently tested positive for Covid and had contracted double pneumonia, said the statement issued by publicist Juda Engelmayer, citing Craig Rothfeld, Weinstein's authorized representative and prison consultant.

Jurors in Manhattan found him guilty of rape charges in February 2020, but the New York Court of Appeals threw out the conviction in April, finding Weinstein did not get a fair trial because a judge improperly allowed testimony by accusers he was not formally charged with assaulting.

Weinstein, who has been hospitalised at Bellevue multiple times, has denied wrongdoing and has denied having non-consensual sexual encounters with anyone.