'Heinous incel nonsense': Elon Musk's daughter slams his 'I will give you a child' response to Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement post

Elon Musk's estranged daughter has come down heavily on the Tesla CEO for his response to Taylor Swift as she endorsed Kamala Harris for US President in her Instagram post.

"Heinous incel nonsense is in fact heinous incel nonsense. I don't really have anything to add to it, it's just abhorrent. That much is obvious and if you don't see how then you're part of the problem. I would just like to say to my audience members, don't let people talk to you like that. It's disgusting, it's belittling and incredibly sexist. You deserve better," Musk's daughter Vivian Wilson, who came out as transgender a couple of years ago, wrote on social media platform Threads.