'Heinous incel nonsense': Elon Musk's daughter slams his 'I will give you a child' response to Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement post

Elon Musk's estranged daughter has come down heavily on the Tesla CEO for his response to Taylor Swift as she endorsed Kamala Harris for US President in her Instagram post.
"Heinous incel nonsense is in fact heinous incel nonsense. I don't really have anything to add to it, it's just abhorrent. That much is obvious and if you don't see how then you're part of the problem. I would just like to say to my audience members, don't let people talk to you like that. It's disgusting, it's belittling and incredibly sexist. You deserve better," Musk's daughter Vivian Wilson, who came out as transgender a couple of years ago, wrote on social media platform Threads.
Credit: Threads/@vivllainous
"Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life," Musk wrote on X, as the pop megastar endorsed Kamala Harris on Tuesday after her debate against Republican rival Donald Trump, calling the Democratic presidential nominee a "steady-handed, gifted leader" who could lead the country with calm rather than chaos.
Coming in support of the singer-song writer, Musk's daughter said that Taylor Swift's endorsement could not have been at a better time.
"Can't wait to see the Swifties at the polls! Vote blue 💙💙"
In a post on Instagram, Swift told her over 280 million followers that she will vote for the US Vice President in the November 5 election, in the biggest celebrity endorsement yet for Harris. Polls show the race essentially tied between the two candidates.
"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," Swift said in her post.
Swift was pictured with her cat in the post, which she signed as "childless cat lady," in a dig at Trump's running mate J D Vance, who in a 2021 interview called some Democrats "a bunch of childless cat ladies''. He has since said it was merely a "sarcastic remark''.
Swift also said she was impressed by Harris' running mate Tim Walz, who the singer described as someone "who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades''.
Musk and his daughter Vivian's relation has often made headlines with the latter calling her father "cruel", "cold" and "narcissistic".
(With Reuters inputs)
Published 13 September 2024, 09:21 IST