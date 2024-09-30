Hezbollah to choose new chief 'at earliest opportunity'

<p>Beirut: Lebanon's Hezbollah will choose a successor to its slain secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah "at the earliest opportunity" and will continue the fight against Israel, the Iran-backed group's deputy chief Naim Qassem said on Monday.</p>.Israel-Hezbollah tensions LIVE | Hezbollah deputy chief says group will continue to fight & battle could be long.<p>He said the group was continuing its operations, working according to plans already laid out, and described its attacks thus far as the "minimum", adding that the battle could be long. </p>