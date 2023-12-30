High-rise horror: Girls toss liquor bottles from US skyscraper, causes shut down of Times Square street

In a shocking incident on Friday, two young girls caused chaos near Times Square by hurling glass alcohol bottles from the 32nd floor of the InterContinental New York Times Square hotel in United States's New York. The reckless act not only injured a woman on the street but also led to a temporary shutdown of the area.
The sound of the glass shattering on impact was so loud that it sparked immediate fear among bystanders, with some mistaking the noise for gunshots, reported New York Post.
A law enforcement source was quoted as explaining, “I can understand why people thought it was gunshots. When something falls 32 stories and hits the ground it will make a loud noise.”
The young culprits, aged 12 and 11, were staying with their guardians in the hotel located on West 44th Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues. Following the incident, the 12-year-old was charged with reckless endangerment as a juvenile. The 11-year-old, due to her age, faced no charges.
Eyewitnesses and hotel staff recounted the terrifying moment. The bottles were reportedly thrown around 5 pm and landed near Shake Shack and the Satin Dolls strip club. A 24-year-old woman, hit by one of the bottles, suffered a head injury and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital.
The street closure caused significant disruption. A passerby recounted to an officer, “It sounded like an explosion or gunshots.” A bouncer at Satin Dolls, who narrowly escaped being hit, commented on the gravity of the situation, saying, “Throwing a bottle from the 34th floor, you could literally kill somebody.”
This incident occurred just hours after Mayor Eric Adams and The Times Square Alliance emphasised safety for the upcoming New Year’s Eve celebrations. Ironically, some hotel guests, inspired by the Mayor's confetti toss, began throwing glass, according to vendors.
Clichy Pierre, a parking attendant, described the aftermath as chaotic, with customers unable to leave a nearby parking lot. A hotel bellhop and a Shake Shack employee shared their initial fears of a possible suicide attempt.
Maria Vasketsova, a hostess at Sugar Factory, said, “I thought it was a suicide. Everyone was looking up as I was walking into work.”
(Disclaimer: This article has been written by a generative AI tool and has been reviewed and edited by the DH Web Desk)