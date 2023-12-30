High-rise horror: Girls toss liquor bottles from US skyscraper, causes shut down of Times Square street

In a shocking incident on Friday, two young girls caused chaos near Times Square by hurling glass alcohol bottles from the 32nd floor of the InterContinental New York Times Square hotel in United States's New York. The reckless act not only injured a woman on the street but also led to a temporary shutdown of the area.

The sound of the glass shattering on impact was so loud that it sparked immediate fear among bystanders, with some mistaking the noise for gunshots, reported New York Post.

A law enforcement source was quoted as explaining, “I can understand why people thought it was gunshots. When something falls 32 stories and hits the ground it will make a loud noise.”

The young culprits, aged 12 and 11, were staying with their guardians in the hotel located on West 44th Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues. Following the incident, the 12-year-old was charged with reckless endangerment as a juvenile. The 11-year-old, due to her age, faced no charges.