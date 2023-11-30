JOIN US
Homeworld

Hostel fire kills 13 people in Kazakhstan: Authorities

The fire broke out early in the morning in a three-storey building whose ground and basement levels were occupied by 72 hostel guests.
Last Updated 30 November 2023, 04:30 IST

Almaty: Thirteen people died in a fire at a hostel in Kazakhstan's biggest city, Almaty, on Thursday, the city's emergencies department said in a statement.

The fire broke out early in the morning in a three-storey building whose ground and basement levels were occupied by 72 hostel guests.

The victims died from carbon monoxide poisoning, while the remaining 59 people managed to leave the building.

Kazakh news website Zakon.kz quoted the Almaty mayor's office as saying three people had been hospitalised.

(Published 30 November 2023, 04:30 IST)
