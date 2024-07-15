Conspiracy theories have been springing up on Truth Social

Not long after former President Donald Trump was shot at on Saturday, unsubstantiated rumors started swirling on his social media site, Truth Social.

Truth Social users posted memes suggesting that President Joe Biden or Hillary Clinton was behind the attack at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and argued that there might have been multiple assailants. They hailed Trump as a heroic figure, circulating the now-ubiquitous photos of his bloodied face and ear.

Right-wing conspiracy theories are par for the course on Truth Social, a niche social media platform dominated by conservative political discourse. Over the years, Trump has used the site to repeat his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen and to criticise the judges and prosecutors involved in the criminal cases against him.