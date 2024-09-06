Hundreds mourn mother and daughters killed in Russian strike on Lviv

Lviv: Hundreds of residents of Lviv packed into a church on Friday to mourn three sisters and their mother, killed in a Russian strike that hit their home in the western Ukrainian city many hundreds of miles from the front line.

Seven civilians were killed and more than 50 wounded in Wednesday's drone and missile strike that hit a residential area of Lviv. Among the dead were Yevheniia Bazylevych, 43, and her three daughters Yaryna, 21, Dariia, 18, and Emiliia, 7.

A choir sang as mourners carried the coffins in a procession to the church. Many in the crowd held sunflowers; some wore traditional Ukrainian shirts.