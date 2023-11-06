Hungary sacks museum chief for not enforcing LGBT ban on under-18s at exhibition

Budapest: Hungary's government dismissed the director of the National Museum on Monday after it allowed under-18s to visit a World Press Photo exhibition featuring LGBT content that it is hosting despite a legal ban.

Tensions over the exhibition surfaced last month when the far-right Mi Hazank (Our Homeland) party initiated a government inquiry over the issue. It cited a 2021 law that bans the "display and promotion of homosexuality" in books and films accessible to under-18s.

The law, which Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government says aims to protect children, has come under fire from the European Union and human rights groups.

Following the government inquiry, the museum said it had no right to ask visitors for ID to determine their age but it included a message on its website calling on under-18s not to visit the exhibition.