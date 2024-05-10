Hunter Biden loses bid to dismiss gun charges, clearing way for June trial

Delaware: A federal appeals court panel rejected a bid by US President Joe Biden's son to dismiss criminal gun charges, clearing the way for Hunter Biden's June 3 trial, a first for the child of a sitting president.

A three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in Philadelphia said Hunter Biden could not appeal because the lower court had not yet entered a final judgment in the case.

Shortly after the appeals court ruled, US District Judge Maryellen Noreika ordered the trial of up to six days to begin June 3 in Wilmington, Delaware.

Hunter Biden's legal team said they will ask the full appeals court in Philadelphia to review the panel's decision.

"In reviewing the panel’s decision, we believe the issues involved are too important and further review of our request is appropriate," said a statement by Abbe Lowell, an attorney for Hunter Biden.