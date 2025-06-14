<p>United Nations: The above-ground pilot enrichment plant at Iran's Natanz nuclear site has been destroyed, UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi told a meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday on Israel's strikes on Iran.</p><p>"At present, the Iranian authorities are informing us of attacks on two other facilities, namely the Fordow fuel enrichment plant and at Isfahan," the International Atomic Energy Agency's Grossi told the 15-member council.</p><p>"At this moment we do not have enough information beyond indicating that military activity has been taking place around these facilities as well," he said.</p>.Iran fires fewer than 100 missiles at Israel; most intercepted, Israeli military says. <p>Iran is enriching uranium up to 60% purity, close to weapons grade of 90%, at the Natanz pilot plant. But the Fordow site, which is dug into a mountain, produces more of the material, and military experts say it would be difficult for Israel to destroy through bombardment.</p><p>Grossi said electricity infrastructure at Natanz was also destroyed and the loss of power to a cascade hall may have damaged centrifuges there. But the level of radioactivity outside Natanz has remained unchanged and normal, he said.</p><p>Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi requested the Security Council meeting, saying Israel "has now crossed every red line, and the international community must not allow these crimes to go unpunished."</p><p>"Iran reaffirms its inherent right to self-defense as enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter and will respond decisively and proportionately to these unlawful and cowardly acts," Araghchi wrote in a letter.</p><p>Iran launched retaliatory strikes on Israel on Friday evening.</p><p>Israel launched a barrage of strikes across Iran on Friday, saying it had attacked nuclear facilities and missile factories and killed military commanders in what could be a prolonged operation to prevent Tehran building an atomic weapon.</p><p>"We don't know how long it will take," Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon told reporters. "We will continue to act until we will know that we eliminated the threats."</p><p>"The goals of our operation are very clear - to make sure that Iran will not have nuclear capabilities and to stop the ballistic missile operation," he said. "I will explain to the council... and I expect the Security Council to understand."</p><p>Araghchi, in his letter to the Security Council, said Israel had not only violated Iran's sovereignty but also committed "acts of aggression and war crimes."</p>