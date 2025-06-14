Menu
IAEA chief tells UN: Iran's above-ground Natanz enrichment plant destroyed

'At present, the Iranian authorities are informing us of attacks on two other facilities, namely the Fordow fuel enrichment plant and at Isfahan,' the International Atomic Energy Agency's Grossi told the 15-member council.
Last Updated : 14 June 2025, 01:58 IST

