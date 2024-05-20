Home
ICC prosecutor asks for arrest warrants for three leading Hamas leaders

The warrants are for their alleged roles in the October 7 attacks in Israel, for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Reuters
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 11:54 IST
Amsterdam: The office of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Monday said it was seeking arrest warrants against three leading Hamas militants for their alleged roles in the October 7 attacks in Israel, for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Earlier, there were reports that Israel intends to broaden its military operation in Rafah.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday told a senior aide to US President Joe Biden, who has warned against major action in the southern Gazan city that may risk mass civilian casualties.

Published 20 May 2024, 11:54 IST
