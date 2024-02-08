Iceland volcano erupts again, molten rocks spew from fissures

Oslo: A volcano erupted on Thursday in southwest Iceland for the second time this year, the country's meteorological office said, making it the sixth outbreak on the Reykjanes peninsula since 2021.

Live video from the area showed fountains of bright-orange molten rock spewing from fissures in the ground.

"Warning: A volcanic eruption started north of Sylingarfell," the Met Office said on its website.

The nearby geothermal spa Blue Lagoon had closed on Thursday, it said.