Iceland volcano fades but leaves residents in the cold

Copenhagen: Iceland's latest volcanic eruption waned on Friday but left a trail of damage to roads and pipelines, cutting hot water to parts of the Reykjanes peninsula during freezing temperatures.

The eruption began on Thursday, spewing orange lava 80 m (260 feet) high from a 3 km (2 mile) crack in the earth, but by Friday morning there were only a few sputtering vents.

It was the third eruption in the area, just south of the capital Reykjavik, since December.

Schools, kindergartens, museums and other public institutions in the region were closed on Friday as the lava had hit hot water pipes used to supply geothermally heated water.