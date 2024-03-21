US prison inmate escapes from hospital in blaze of gunfire

Meade had been housed under administrative segregation, a form of solitary confinement for inmates deemed especially dangerous, at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution near Kuna, Idaho, according to state Correction Department chief Josh Tewalt.

Meade was taken to the hospital on Tuesday night for treatment of what Tewalt called "self-injurious behavior" that prison staff deemed serious enough to warrant emergency medical care.

At about 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, as three corrections officers were preparing to transfer him back to prison, an individual waiting at the hospital's emergency department opened fire on the guards, wounding two of them.

One was listed in critical but stable condition, while the other was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A third correctional staffer was slightly injured in the ensuing pandemonium by gunfire from a Boise police officer called to the scene, authorities said.

By then, Meade and his accomplice had already made their getaway, Winegar told reporters at a news briefing hours later.

The police chief said law enforcement agencies throughout the state and surrounding region were searching for the two fugitives and anyone else who may have been involved in what he said was a planned, coordinated attack.