IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Pakistan on releasing last tranche of $3 billion bailout

Islamabad/Washington: The IMF has reached a staff-level agreement with cash-strapped Pakistan on the final review of a $3 billion bailout, paving the way for the release of the last $1.1 billion tranche from the lender.

The release of the final tranche is subject to the approval of the IMF’s Executive Board, the global lender said.

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team, led by Nathan Porter, visited Islamabad from March 14-19 to hold discussions on the second review of Pakistan’s economic programme supported by an IMF.

The IMF Executive Board approved the $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement for Pakistan last year.