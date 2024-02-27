Imran Khan's party dubs Maryam Nawaz as 'fake chief minister' of Punjab

PTI has been claiming that Maryam had lost her seat with a margin of over 800 votes in the February 8 polls besides the party's over 100 Punjab Assembly seats that had been stolen.

Hasan said the family of 'certified thieves', who looted the national kitty for decades mercilessly, would now be remembered as 'mandate thieves' after stealing the people's vote.

He pointed out that the nation was well aware of the expertise of 'Calibri Queen', who was known for 'deception, trickery, fake degree, fake trust deeds and fake Qatari letter'.

'Maryam became the Chief Minister with the help of fake form 47 (result). The fake chief minister, who was well versed in lies, deceit and forgery, started the journey to fool the masses after taking the oath by sudden visits like her uncle Shahbaz Speed,' Hasan said.

Hasan said it was ridiculous that Maryam was talking about meritocracy who became the Chief Minister of Punjab even after losing her seat with a margin of 894 votes.

He said the people of Punjab would hold the 'mandate thieves' family accountable, who considered Pakistan as their fiefdom, and they would not rest until they retook their mandate.