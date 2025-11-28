Menu
Imran Khan’s sister files petition in Islamabad High Court for not being allowed to meet jailed brother

The petition stated that Aleema had “remained deeply concerned about the well-being, legal rights and humane treatment of her brother during his ongoing incarceration”.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 09:59 IST
Published 28 November 2025, 09:59 IST
World newsImran KhanIslamabad High Court

