In China, woman recruits delivery man to dismantle disloyal ex-beau's 'love lock' atop mountain

It's often been said that love can move mountains. Well, it now seems that the lack of it can push one to climb on top of a mountain!
In a bizarre incident in China, a woman reportedly hired a delivery guy to climb a mountain in order to destroy a 'love lock' which was put there by her along with her former lover, according to South China Morning Post.
The delivery man, who successfully executed the task requested by the woman, shared the details of his rather unique experience via a video on Chinese social media platform Douyin. The delivery driver hails from the Henan province of northern China, as was revealed from his IP address.
The man, also known as “Gold Medal Runner Brother”, frequently writes about the challenges he encounters while fulfilling such unusual requests from customers, including shipping flowers or red envelopes on Mother's Day and even being a proxy wedding guest.
Coming back to the incident, Wang Mengmeng, the client, hired the driver for 300 yuan ($40) to climb the Laojun Mountain in Henan province and destroy the metal lock that she and her former boyfriend had put there when they were dating.
“I went to Laojun Mountain with my ex-boyfriend and hung a lover’s lock, then I found out that he had done the same with so many girls. Now, when I think about it, I feel disgusted. Can you help me cut the lock?” Wang was quoted as saying.
After empathising with Wang and expressing disdain against her former lover, the delivery driver agreed to grant her request. He drove for four hours to get to the location of the mountain and used a cable car to the summit. After searching through a number of locks, he finally found the pink-coloured one with Wang and her ex-boyfriend's name engraved on it and broke it.
Published 04 August 2024, 11:17 IST