In China, woman recruits delivery man to dismantle disloyal ex-beau's 'love lock' atop mountain

Coming back to the incident, Wang Mengmeng, the client, hired the driver for 300 yuan ($40) to climb the Laojun Mountain in Henan province and destroy the metal lock that she and her former boyfriend had put there when they were dating.

“I went to Laojun Mountain with my ex-boyfriend and hung a lover’s lock, then I found out that he had done the same with so many girls. Now, when I think about it, I feel disgusted. Can you help me cut the lock?” Wang was quoted as saying.

After empathising with Wang and expressing disdain against her former lover, the delivery driver agreed to grant her request. He drove for four hours to get to the location of the mountain and used a cable car to the summit. After searching through a number of locks, he finally found the pink-coloured one with Wang and her ex-boyfriend's name engraved on it and broke it.