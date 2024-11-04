Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

In Pennsylvania, Republicans stress optimism while Democrats just stress

And so it goes in the state that long ago, both Harris and Trump identified as the must-win, and where more money and manpower have been directed than any other battleground.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 17:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2024, 17:15 IST
World newsDonald TrumpRepublican partyDemocratsPennsylvaniaUS Presidential ElectionsKamala Harris

Follow us on :

Follow Us