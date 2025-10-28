Menu
Homeworld

In veiled message to China, East Asia Summit calls for peaceful settlement of disputes

India and many other democratic countries have been pressing for peaceful settlement of the disputes and for adherence to international law, especially the UNCLOS.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 12:37 IST
Published 28 October 2025, 12:37 IST
