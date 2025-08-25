<p>Islamabad: India has alerted Pakistan about a potential flood in the Tawi River, a media report said on Monday, even as the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) remains in abeyance following the Pahalgam terror attack.</p>.<p>Citing official sources, The News reported that India has contacted Pakistan to share information about possible flooding.</p>.<p>There has been no official confirmation regarding the development by either India or Pakistan. Usually, such inputs are shared through the Indus Water Commissioner.</p>.<p>Citing sources, the paper claimed that India has alerted <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a> about a possible major flood in the Tawi River in Jammu. The Indian High Commission in Islamabad conveyed the alert on Sunday, it added.</p>.Watch | Daring rescue of man trapped in swollen Tawi river by SDRF personnel.<p>It is the first major contact of its kind since the Pakistan-India conflict in May, the paper said, citing sources.</p>.<p>Pakistani authorities have issued warnings based on the information provided by India, it added.</p>.<p>A day after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, India took a series of punitive measures against Pakistan that included putting the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in "abeyance".</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indus-water-treaty">Indus Waters Treaty</a>, brokered by the World Bank, has governed the distribution and use of the Indus River and its tributaries between India and Pakistan since 1960.</p>.<p>The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of heavy rains across most parts of the Pakistan until August 30.</p>.<p>The NDMA warning comes as the country reels from earlier monsoon spells from June 26 to August 20, that claimed over 788 lives and 1,018 injuries as of Saturday.</p>