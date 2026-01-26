<p>Hong Kong: China's President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/xi-jinping">Xi Jinping</a> said China and India were "good neighbours, friends and partners" as he wished President Droupadi Murmu congratulations on the South Asian nation's Republic Day, the official <em>Xinhua</em> news agency reported on Monday.</p><p>Xi said that over the past year, China-India relations have continued to improve and develop and are of "great significance for maintaining and promoting world peace and prosperity," according to <em>Xinhua</em>.</p><p>Xi said <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China </a>has always believed that being "good neighbours, friends and partners" is the right choice for both China and India.</p><p>He referred to China and India as the "dragon and the elephant dancing together," <em>Xinhua</em> said.</p>.‘China will eat them up’: Trump slams Canada at WEF over trade shift, Greenland dispute.<p>Xi said he hoped that both sides would expand exchanges and cooperation and address each other's concerns to promote healthy and stable relations.</p><p>The nuclear-armed Asian neighbours share a 3,800 km (2,400-mile) border that is poorly demarcated and has been disputed since the 1950s.</p><p>Ties between the countries were shaken by a 2020 clash in which 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers died in hand-to-hand combat. After that, the Himalayan border was heavily militarised by both sides.</p><p>Both countries began improving ties last year after staging a series of high-level bilateral visits.</p><p>Direct flights resumed in 2025 as both countries stepped up trade and investment flows against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's combative foreign policy.</p>