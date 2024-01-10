India in constant touch with Israel, Palestine leaders: Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj to UNGA

United Nations: India has said that it is in constant touch with the leaders of Israel and Palestine and its “clear and consistent” message since the start of the latest Middle East conflict has been to prevent escalation to ensure continued delivery of humanitarian aid and early restoration of peace and stability.

“The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to a large-scale loss of civilian lives, especially women and children, and has resulted in an alarming humanitarian crisis," India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said on Tuesday in the UN General Assembly.

"This is clearly unacceptable and we have strongly condemned the death of civilians,” she said.

She underlined that India is aware that the immediate trigger was the terror attacks in Israel on October 7, which were shocking and “deserve our unequivocal condemnation. India has a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism. There can be no justification for terrorism and hostage-taking.” Kamboj said India demands the immediate and unconditional release of those taken hostage.