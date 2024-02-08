Indian-American Kashmiri Congressional candidate has $567K in campaign funds

A strong proponent of forging a stronger US-India ties, she said, "I actually do believe that US-India relation is the most critical relationship of this century and want to see this relationship strengthen. I participated in the B20 summit in Delhi. I was part of some of the engagements of the G20 summit. I am a big advocate of bridging that skills gap and India can really come and help with IT, can help with technology algorithms to help advance the DODs mission. It can help with the chip war that we are in right now with China."

India-US relationship has been improving post-civil nuclear deal, she said.