Indian-origin principal wins UK legal challenge over school prayer ban

The High Court in London found that the prayer ritual ban was lawful under Article 9 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and Section 19 of the Equality Act 2010. The Muslim pupil, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had argued that the school’s ban “uniquely” affected her faith due to its ritualised nature. She has since said that while she lost, she felt she did the right thing and now wants to focus on her studies.