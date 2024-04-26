Indian-origin student in US arrested, barred from varsity for taking part in anti-Israel protests on campus

New York: An Indian-origin female student studying at the prestigious Princeton University is among two students who have been arrested and barred from the campus for staging pro-Palestine protests on the campus.

Achinthya Sivalingan, born in Coimbatore and raised in Columbus, has been barred from the campus and faces disciplinary action, said a university spokesperson.

Protesters set up tents for a student-led pro-Palestine encampment in McCosh Courtyard at about 7 a.m. Thursday. After warnings from University officials, two Princeton students were arrested, and the remaining protesters packed away their camping gear and continued the demonstration as a sit-in, the Princeton Alumni Weekly said in a report.