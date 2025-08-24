<p>New York: An Indian-origin truck driver, accused of causing a deadly crash that killed three people on a Florida highway, was denied bond on Saturday, according to a media report.</p>.<p>Harjinder Singh, 28, faces three counts of vehicular homicide for allegedly making an illegal U-turn in his tractor-trailer that caused the deadly crash in Fort Pierce on August 12.</p>.<p>A minivan then slammed into the trailer, killing all three people inside. Singh and a passenger in his truck were not injured.</p>.Trump crime crackdown deploys troops in Washington's safest sites.<p>St. Lucie County Judge Lauren Sweet ruled that Singh is an “unauthorised alien” and a “substantial flight risk”, <em>Fox News</em> reported.</p>.<p>The judge also found probable cause for all six charges against Singh and classified them as forcible felonies under Florida law.</p>.<p>"There are no conditions of release that will ensure your appearance at trial. Therefore, sir, I’m setting your bond on each charge at no bond," Sweet ruled.</p>.<p>Singh appeared virtually from the St. Lucie County Jail, with the help of an interpreter.</p>.<p>He was arrested in California’s Stockton last week and extradited back to Florida.</p>.<p>Singh crossed into the US illegally in 2018 and obtained a commercial driver’s license in California, <em>Fox News</em> reported.</p>.<p>The accident sparked a clash between the US Department of Homeland Security and California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom.</p>.<p>"He thought he could run. @GovRonDeSantis and I brought him back to face justice," Lt Governor of Flordia Jay Collins, a Republican, said in a post on social media.</p>.<p>Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said in a social media post that issuing a commercial license to someone in the country illegally is "asinine".</p>.<p>"3 innocent people were killed in Florida because Gavin Newsom’s California DMV issued an illegal alien a Commercial Driver’s License - this state of governance is asinine," McLaughlin said.</p>.<p>"How many more innocent people have to die before @GavinNewsom stops playing games with the safety of the American public? We pray for the victims and their families," she added.</p>.<p>Over a week after the incident, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a pause to all issuances of commercial truck driver work visas.</p>.<p>“The increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on US roads is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers,” Rubio posted on social media. </p>