India's Independence Day celebrated with fervour across New York City

A slew of events commemorating India's Independence Day were held across the city on Thursday highlighting the strong people-to-people ties between India and the US as well as India's rich heritage.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at the Consulate General of India in New York, Permanent Mission of India to the UN, Times Square and lower Manhattan in the presence of members of the Indian diaspora and city officials. Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, who was in the city before travelling on to Latin America, addressed members of the diaspora at the flag hoisting ceremony in the Consulate and Times Square.

Leading diaspora organisation Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-CT-NE (FIA) held a special Independence Day celebration at the iconic New York City destination Times Square, which was seeped in the hues of the Indian tricolor, as patriotic songs reverberated through the air and the country's rich cultural heritage was on full display. Consul General of India in New York Binaya Pradhan hoisted the tricolour at the Consulate as well as at Times Square.

Margherita told members of the diaspora that "as I address you for the first time on American soil, I am struck by the profound connection between our two great nations".

Echoing the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Margherita said that India and the US, two of the world's largest democracies and economies, share a bond that goes beyond mere diplomatic ties.

"The relationship is rooted in shared values, common aspirations and a commitment to freedom, democracy and human equality," he said.

Describing the Indian community as "ambassadors" of the country’s culture, values and ethos, he said the diaspora in the US "stands as a living bridge between the two nations".

"As we look to the future, the India-US partnership holds immense promise. The potential of our partnership is limited only by our imagination and our will to achieve," Margherita said.

India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN and Chargé d'Affaires Ambassador R Ravindra raised the national flag at India's Permanent Mission to the UN at an event attended by members of the diaspora, Indians working at UN and the Mission family.

At a flag-raising ceremony held in lower Manhattan, New York City Mayor Eric Adams described New York City as the "New Delhi of America".

He recalled his trip to India when he had paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi, saying that "we have a responsibility and obligation to continue those footsteps. We have to fulfill what he thought we should do as we lift up humanity. And it's so important, but also diversity".

Adams said the number of Indian and Indian-origin professional business owners, health professionals in the medical field, educators, teachers in the city shows "the clear presence of the Indian community. You do us proud here in this city and in our entire country".

"And we cannot overlook what you all should feel a wealth of support for, that we are on a historic moment of potentially electing the first woman president of Indian descent. This is a major, major accomplishment. It shows you that in America, everything is possible. Let's continue to lift each other up. 78 years of independence. Let's continue to be dependent on each other as we move forward," Adams said, referring to Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris, the first woman of Black and Indian heritage to be US Vice President and the presidential nominee of a major political party.

On the occasion, Pradhan underlined the rise of Indian-American partnership.