Indonesia presidential elections on February 14: Meet the candidates

Indonesia holds presidential elections on February 14, with three contenders vying to succeed incumbent Joko Widodo, or Jokowi, as leader of the world's third-largest democracy and its most populous Muslim-majority nation.

Here are details of the candidates and their running mates.

Anies Baswedan as Governor of Jakarta from 2017-2022, a position once held by Jokowi and considered a springboard to the presidency, Anies, 54, was praised for his Covid-19 response but criticised for his handling of recurrent flooding in the sprawling, congested capital.

The politician and former Fulbright scholar has gained in recent surveys thanks to his winning debate performances and informal social media interactions with supporters. He is not a member of a political party but is backed by three parties, including a secular party in the ruling coalition and the conservative Islamic Prosperous Justice Party (PKS).

His rise in 2017 was controversial as he accepted the endorsement of hardline Islamist groups that had agitated against his opponent and then-Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama - an ethnic Chinese Christian - who was later jailed for insulting Islam. Anies, who espouses moderate Islam, was accused of doing little to mend widening religious and communal rifts, which he has refuted.

Muhaimin Iskandar - better known as Cak Imin, the 57-year-old is head of the National Awakening Party (PKB) and has served as deputy speaker of the People's Representative Council since 2019, and labour minister from 2009-2014. He is the nephew of the late Abdurrahman Wahid, or Gus Dur, a well-respected former president and religious leader. He has strong connections in moderate Muslim group, Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), and is expected to draw votes to the Anies ticket from his base in East Java.