Indonesian presidential candidate Anies Baswedan plans renewables fund

Jakarta: Indonesian presidential candidate Anies Baswedan will set up an endowment fund using revenue from a planned carbon tax to finance the development of renewable energy if he wins the February 14 elections, his lead economist told Reuters.

Former Jakarta governor Anies is one of three candidates hoping to take over from President Joko Widodo, whose second and final term is due to end next year.

Anies will levy a carbon tax on greenhouse gas emitted by polluting industries and place the revenue on what he will call the Resource Endowment Fund, said Wijayanto Samirin from Anies' team.

With a 10 trillion-rupiah ($645.6 million) seed capital from the state budget, the fund is expected to finance geothermal exploration and renewables research, he said.