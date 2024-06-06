Indonesia's Ibu volcano erupts twice, spewing red-hot lava

Jakarta: Indonesia's Mount Ibu volcano erupted again on Thursday, firing red bright lava and rocks into the night sky and triggering a spectacular display of volcanic lightning, the country's volcanology agency PVMBG said.

The 1,325 metre-high (4,347 ft) volcano on the eastern island of Halmahera erupted twice on Thursday, Heruningtyas Desi Purnamasari an official at PVMBG told Reuters.

The first eruption was at 1:30 am local time, spewing incandescent lava and rocks as lightning flashes lit up its crater, PVMBG footage showed.

The second eruption was at 7:46 am local time for two minutes, shooting volcanic ash as high as 1,200m (4,000 feet). Clouds of grey ash billowed into the sky from the crater, images from PVMBG showed.

"The alert status of the volcano is still level four or the highest," Heruningtyas said.