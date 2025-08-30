<p>Jakarta: Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto has cancelled a planned trip to Beijing due to recent unrest at home, presidential spokesperson Prasetyo Hadi said in a video statement on Saturday.</p><p>The decision was taken after days of protests in Indonesia against lawmakers' pay and over the killing by police of a motorbike taxi driver during the unrest, one of at least four deaths across the nation reported so far.</p><p>Prabowo had been due to attend a "Victory Day" parade in China on September 3 to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two following Japan's formal surrender.</p>