Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Indonesia's president cancels China trip amid recent protests

Prabowo had been due to attend a 'Victory Day' parade in China on September 3 to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two following Japan's formal surrender.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 15:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 August 2025, 15:59 IST
World newsBeijingIndonesiaBank of China

Follow us on :

Follow Us